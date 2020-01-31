Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Down 2.7%

Big Rock Brewery Inc (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37, 157 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big Rock Brewery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and ciders in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

