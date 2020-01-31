Binance Coin (BNB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $240.83 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $240.83 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for about $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, AirSwap and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020276 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Exrates, DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, FCoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

