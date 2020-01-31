BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -327.69 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,098 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,692,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 411.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

