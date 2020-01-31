BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $16.88. 2,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,502. The company has a market cap of $309.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.77. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

