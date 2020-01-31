BitGuild PLAT Price Tops $0.0002 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $13,736.00 and $747,557.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.03029698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00196393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00122894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

