Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Tops $0.0012

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020054 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119615 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

