Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,180,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 18,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $14,486,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

