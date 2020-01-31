Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 19,245 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $160,310.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,493.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $992.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 4.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

