BlueCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $21.00 (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $108,401.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.01258727 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003840 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000892 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.