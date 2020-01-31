BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,725 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMCH. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of BMCH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.15. 765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,829. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.91.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

