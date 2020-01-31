BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,150.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Shares of AMZN traded up $138.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,008.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,459,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,846.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,811.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,003.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

