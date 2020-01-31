BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the marijuana producer’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 2,527,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,803,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

