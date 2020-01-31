BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

BUD stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

