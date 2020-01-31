Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.84. The company had a trading volume of 335,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.46. Boeing has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.19.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

