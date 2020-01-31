Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLX. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of Boralex stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.82. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$27.87. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -242.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.