Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Shares of Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.55. Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,053,489 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.75.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and project development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River project, a long narrow kimberlite dyke stretching over 7 kilometers located in the Limpopo Province. Botswana Diamonds plc was founded in 2010 is based in Dublin, Ireland.

