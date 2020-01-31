Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $57.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 947,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,792. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.