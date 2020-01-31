Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $57.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.92.
Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 947,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,792. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.