Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Trading Down 5.9%

Jan 31st, 2020

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares dropped 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.71 and last traded at $53.60, approximately 947,420 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 266,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

EPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 224,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

