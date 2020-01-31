Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BDN. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.92.

BDN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,593,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,351. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,437 shares of company stock worth $2,277,357. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

