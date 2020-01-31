Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BDN. Mizuho downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.92.

NYSE BDN opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,437 shares of company stock worth $2,277,357. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 34,434 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 136,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

