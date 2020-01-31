Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Short Interest Update

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 8,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 23.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 408.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 445,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter valued at $666,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of BGG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 539,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $211.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

