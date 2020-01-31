Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.94. Briggs & Stratton shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 1,923,706 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Briggs & Stratton’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 558,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 408.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 445,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 352,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the second quarter worth $2,586,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter worth $1,439,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

