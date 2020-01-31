British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 10.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,963,000 after buying an additional 235,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in British American Tobacco by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $4,448,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after buying an additional 72,456 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 914.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 59,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 88,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

