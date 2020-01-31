Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.52. The stock had a trading volume of 147,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.