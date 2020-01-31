Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $1,373,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,386. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

