Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,387,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.75. 3,245,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,019. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.