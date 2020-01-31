Brokerages Anticipate Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Boston Private Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPFH. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BPFH stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 344,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,199. The company has a market cap of $960.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 631,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 773,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

