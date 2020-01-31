Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.40. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGA stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $50.44. 37,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,803. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

