Brokerages Anticipate Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.14). Sol Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%.

SLGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.83. 32,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,802. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.