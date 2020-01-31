Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to Announce -$1.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will report earnings per share of ($1.94) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.36) and the highest is ($1.60). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($9.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($8.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.05) to ($5.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.86.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1,476.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,155.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.