Brokerages Expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. Consol Energy reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 142,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Consol Energy by 74.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

