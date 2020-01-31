Brokerages Expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $694.23 Million

Analysts predict that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post sales of $694.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.45 million and the lowest is $685.25 million. Five Below posted sales of $602.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $107,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 14,633.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 316,220 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after acquiring an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Five Below by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,130 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,969. Five Below has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

