Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

JKHY traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $149.54. The stock had a trading volume of 824,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,938. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $153.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.05. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

