Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Target Price at $102.92

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 277,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $72.10 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

