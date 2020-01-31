Brokerages Set Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

BSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 786,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,505. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

