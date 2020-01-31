Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Target Price at $33.67

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. 954,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,023. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.