Brokerages Set Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Target Price at $224.12

Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.