Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Target Price at $12.00

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. 35,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,260. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $322.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 403,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.