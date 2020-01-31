Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Target Price at $12.00

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. 35,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,260. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $322.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 403,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit