Brokerages Set Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Target Price at $48.04

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.