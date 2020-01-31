Brokers Issue Forecasts for ECN Capital Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.42.

TSE ECN opened at C$5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.82 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.64.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.48 million.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

