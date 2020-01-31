Brokers Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.29 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

EQT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. EQT has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1,606.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,967,000 after buying an additional 1,678,193 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 1,910.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,689 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in EQT by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 922,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EQT by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,484,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,832,000 after purchasing an additional 788,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in EQT by 275.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 499,385 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.