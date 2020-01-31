Brokers Offer Predictions for Facebook, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Shares of FB opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $23,615,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after buying an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after buying an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.