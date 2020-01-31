Brokers Offer Predictions for United Technologies Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for United Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Shares of UTX traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $150.86. 171,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $155.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,027 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.