Buckingham Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Buckingham Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $164.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $157.00. Buckingham Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

SWK opened at $165.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John H. Wyatt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $2,797,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

