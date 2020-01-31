Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of BBW opened at $4.40 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $72,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

