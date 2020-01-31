Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW)’s stock price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.76, approximately 277,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 348,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

BBW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 387,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 319,000 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 28.3% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 946,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 208,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 697.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 93,514 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

