Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,048.20 ($26.94).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,972 ($25.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,188.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,128.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

