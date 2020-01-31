BUZZCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 77.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $372,939.00 and $49.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

