C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.85.

CHRW stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,482. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.76 and a 12 month high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

