Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Short Interest Up 9.6% in January

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 779,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.11. 3,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $95.15 and a 12 month high of $160.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average of $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 403.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

